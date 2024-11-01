Maharashtra Polls: Mahim To Witness 3-Way Contest As Shiv Sena MLA Refuses To Relent

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) The Mahim Assembly constituency is set to have a triangular contest as Shiv Sena legislator Sada Sarvankar on Friday announced that he will not withdraw his nomination but will contest and win the seat in the November 20 Maharashtra polls.

The announcement makes the contest in Mahim interesting as the MahaYuti was 'backing' the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Amit Thackeray -- son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The BJP and Shiv Sena had even tried to make Sarvankar withdraw his candidature, but he remained adamant.

Sarvankar is pitted against the Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Mahesh Sawant and MNS' Amit Thackeray.

"People's blessings are with me, so there is no question of me withdrawing my nomination from Mahim constituency," said Sarvankar, who is a three-term legislator from Mahim constituency and also represented the area for three consecutive terms as corporator in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Sarvankar's announcement came at a time when the BJP leaders, including Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar were making a strong pitch for the withdrawal of nomination by Sarvankar in support of Amit Thackeray.

Incidentally, Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earlier met Sarvankar and expressed his desire to support Amit Thackeray, but after Sarvankar's stance, he left the decision to him and the party workers.

Sarvankar has also rejected BJP's repeated plea to withdraw to pave the way for a direct contest between Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Mahesh Sawant and Amit Thackeray to avoid a 'division of votes'.

"There was no meeting held today at Varsha Bungalow (official residence of the Chief Minister). We don't meet CM Eknath Shinde every time," said Sarvankar.

He further said: "Uddhav Thackeray's party has not done anything in Mahim. On the contrary, I am sure that the people from Mahim constituency will elect a Shiv Sainik like me who has worked for them for 365 days. Devendra Fadnavis has said that there are BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP in the MahaYuti and it is our responsibility to elect its candidates. However, MNS is not in the MahaYuti."

He reiterated that "there was no question of me withdrawing from the election".

"I am one of the ordinary Shiv Sainiks. People from Mahim will elect me," he said, adding that will not withdraw his nomination but contest and win the Mahim constituency.

Two days ago, Sarvankar had appealed to Raj Thackeray to "not do injustice to a common Shiv Sainik".

Sarvankar, who currently heads the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, had said: "I have been a worker of Shiv Sena since forty years. I became MLA of Mahim thrice with our hard work and sweat. If Balasaheb Thackeray had been alive, he would not have asked me to give up my seat for his relatives. Fifty of his relatives live in Dadar-Mahim, but he nominated a common worker like me. Balasaheb was a leader who cherished the spirit of the workers.

"Look at Eknath Shinde... even though his son was a three-time MP, he did not make him a minister at the Centre but gave that opportunity to a loyal Shiv Sainik. I request Raj saheb not to do injustice to a worker like me. Give me your support.'"