Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

GENEVA -- Vice-President of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society Marwan Jilani expresses his appreciation for Kuwait's continuous humanitarian support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people during the ongoing Israeli aggression.

RAMALLAH -- At least 47 Palestinians were killed and scores of others, mostly children and women, in a renewed deadly series of Israeli occupation late Thursday, according to Palestinian reports.

TOKYO -- Japanese Defense Gen Nakatani and his European Union (EU) counterpart Josep Borrell agree to work more closely together towards further deepening defense cooperation and exchanges between Japan and EU, Japan's Defense Ministry says.

TOKYO -- South Korea announces fresh sanctions targeting 11 North Korean individuals and four entities in response to the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the previous day, Yonhap News Agency reports.

NEW YORK -- Participants in the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension of Ukraine underlined late Thursday commitment to unwavering support for Ukraine and exerting all efforts to ensure the return of prisoners of war.