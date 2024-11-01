Scrum Alliance Members Elect Raj Kasturi As The Next Scrum Certified Member Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kasturi will serve as a Scrum Certified Member on the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors and brings experience in higher education and large-scale agile transformations to the role.

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Scrum Alliance members have elected Raj Kasturi to serve as the newest Scrum Certified Member Director on the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors for a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2025.

Raj Kasturi

Continue Reading

Kasturi, a Certified Scrum Trainer® and experienced agile coach among many other accomplishments, brings a long history of leading large-scale agile transformations and a unique perspective on agile training in non-corporate environments. In addition to years of experience as a technologist, agile coach, and project manager, Kasturi has served as an adjunct faculty member at Penn State University for the past 25 years. As part of the university's Professional Development Program, Kasturi has delivered courses in scrum , agile, project management, and technology.

"We are happy to welcome Raj Kasturi to our board," said Søren Filbert, Chair of the Scrum Alliance Board of Directors. "We look forward to the collaboration and that Raj will make himself available as a community-elected board member. The mix of independent and community-elected board members creates a strong dynamic and ensures that we have members on the board who can fulfill different roles and contribute with various attitudes and insights. It is particularly gratifying to learn that Raj has extensive experience and networks in the Indian scrum and agile community, as we see great future opportunities for Scrum Alliance's impact in this market."

Kasturi brings corporate and non-corporate experience to the board at an opportune moment as Scrum Alliance seeks to expand the reach of in-demand skill-based training to wide-ranging industries and contexts as part of its goal to deliver Agile for AnyoneTM, which is the guiding principle that agile is an essential set of skills that can empower anyone to drive a bigger impact in their career.

Tristan Boutros, Scrum Alliance CEO, said, "We're excited to welcome Raj to the board. We're determined to exponentially grow the reach of useful agile skills to people new to the workforce as well as seasoned professionals so that they can actively support the success of their organizations in a day and age where change and disruption are commonplace. We are confident that Raj will be an invaluable voice on the board as we continue to develop new offerings and engage deeply with our global community."

Kasturi shared a quote that resonates deeply with his approach to life and continuous growth: "'The only thing that is ultimately real about your journey is the step that you are taking at this moment. That's all there ever is.' This quote by Buddha highlights the importance of self-reliance and personal responsibility in one's education and personal growth, the power of the mind, the importance of being true to oneself, and the need to face challenges with courage. These teachings encourage me to take control of my own education, development, and future while remaining mindful of each step I take," said Kasturi.

Whether working with teams, individuals, or entire organizations, Kasturi has led agile transformations that touched industries as diverse as finance, healthcare, eCommerce, life sciences, property and casualty, life insurance, telecommunications and cable, pharmaceutical, and medical and scientific publishing industries. Kasturi played an instrumental role in large agile implementations at Comcast and Lincoln Financial Group. He holds an MBA in Information Technology and another MBA in Marketing Management.

He is passionate about enabling people to succeed through effective collaboration, transparency, and continuous learning.

"I am committed to advocating and promoting real-world agility in organizations across the globe," he said. "I truly believe that building teams in which members trust one another is a key leadership activity in the quest for organizational agility. This deep-rooted belief and motivation encourages me to serve the Scrum Alliance community."

Kasturi lives in Pennsylvania with his wife, three children, and a dog.

The Scrum Alliance Board of Directors has a minimum of nine members. Of these, three are elected by Scrum Alliance members and referred to as Scrum Certified Member Directors.

Scrum Alliance's

certification process has awarded over 1.8 million certificates to date and enables professionals from the entry to executive level with career-advancing agile tools. Scrum Alliance trainers and coaches are active agile experts in teaching the agile mindset and scrum framework and to date the organization has offered over 115,000 courses to professionals around the world.

About Scrum Alliance, Inc.

Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the agile community. Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. For more information, please visit

.

Connect with us:

@scrumalliance







Media Contact:

Tess Martin

957-097-3380

[email protected]

SOURCE Scrum Alliance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED