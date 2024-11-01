Pathstone Achieves No. 2 Ranking And National Recognition In Forbes Top RIA Firms 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pathstone maintains no. 2 spot on prestigious list, is recognized as a leading Registered Advisor (RIA) in the U.S.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pathstone , a leading partner-owned advisory firm offering highly customized investment advice and comprehensive family office services focused on the ultra-high net worth, is proud to announce it has ranked number two on the Forbes Top RIA Firms for 2024. This follows Pathstone's no. 2 ranking in 2023 and no. 3 ranking in 2022.

"It's an honor to be recognized among the top RIA firms in the nation," said Matt Fleissig, CEO and Co-Founder of Pathstone. "Ranking highly serves as a reflection of our teams' hard work fostering deep relationships with clients that are rooted in trust, transparency, and tailored service. It's also a testament to the inclusive culture we've built and our shared vision to redefine the wealth management industry."

Pathstone, with $112 billion in assets under advisement and administration and 21 locations across the country*, offers comprehensive services, bespoke and sophisticated solutions, designed to meet and exceed the needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. This ranking highlights the firm's commitment to its client-first approach and values as a fiduciary. It also speaks to the firm's advocacy-driven approach supports clients in achieving their personal long-term goals and preserving their legacy and wealth for future generations.

"This recognition wouldn't be possible without the team's shared values and commitment to a client-first culture," said Kelly Maregni, President of Pathstone. "We pride ourselves on the ability to add value to all aspects of our clients' preferred lives. This ranking showcases our dedication to excellence and providing tailored and innovative solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs."

The annual Forbes Top RIA Firms rankings recognize leading independent firms based on revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and best practices and approaches to working with clients. Selected firms have proven track records and demonstrate commitment to clients with professionalism, expertise and comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services. This year's honorees oversee more than $1.6 trillion in assets.

For more information about Pathstone's services, visit . To view the full Forbes 2024 RIA rankings, visit .

Third-party rankings and recognition from ratings services are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated adviser does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. Ratings should not be considered an endorsement for the adviser by any client, nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Pathstone paid no application fee to participate, but may purchase plaques, reprints, or logos to publicize rankings.

Methodology:

The

Forbes

ranking of

America's Top RIA Firms, developed by

SHOOK Research , is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. The algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither

Forbes

nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Pathstone

Pathstone is a client-centric, partner-owned firm dedicated to serving ultra-high net worth families, single family offices, and foundations and endowments. With a depth and breadth of expertise, our advisors provide a holistic suite of family office services, tailored wealth management, investment advisory, trust and estate planning, tax, bill pay, and other lifestyle management services, all delivered in-house. With offices across the United States, we focus on an advocacy-driven approach, empowering our clients to realize their unique long-term goals and sustain their legacy. Discover more at .



*Pathstone Holdings, LLC comprises of the following subsidiaries or affiliates with total assets of $112 billion as of 06/30/2024: Pathstone Family Office, LLC (~$70.4 billion); Advisor Partners, LLC (~$1.1 billion); and Willow Street entities (~$40.5 billion).

