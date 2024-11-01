Neo Group Announces Emilygrace Mate As Chief Operating Officer New COO To Lead Recently Launched Neo BPS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Over 70% of the vendor management programs at companies do not realize the full benefit of their sourcing programs. Neo BPS will enable enterprises to lock in gains and eliminate value leakage.” - EmilyGrace Mate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neo Group , a leading pioneer in Global Sourcing and Management, today announced that EmilyGrace Mate has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer for Neo Group's recently launched Business Process Solutions (BPS) offering. A former Chief of Staff and Senior Executive to the Secretary of the Navy, EmilyGrace joins Neo Group with over two decades of operational experience leading enterprise-wide transformations at companies and government entities.

“EmilyGrace's extensive experience driving enterprise transformations to improve processes and performance is a perfect fit for Neo Group's expanded BPS offering,” said Atul Vashistha, Chairman and Founder of Neo Group.“Neo BPS is an operational innovation designed to address the overwhelming majority of enterprises that are not realizing the full benefit of their sourcing programs.”

Neo BPS provides extended teams and solutions supporting the entire sourcing and vendor management lifecycle on an ongoing basis. Neo teams leverage client or proprietary applications to accelerate value creation and eliminate leakage while creating transparency. Services include accelerated and secure vendor onboarding, risk assessments, and ongoing governance reporting, monitoring, and management.

“I'm so pleased to be a part of the great team at Neo Group and lead Neo BPS,” shared EmilyGrace.“I am excited to bring our new Neo BPS capabilities to our clients. Our work shows that over 70% of the vendor management programs at companies do not realize the full benefit of their sourcing programs. Neo BPS will enable enterprises to lock in gains and eliminate value leakage.”

Neo Group was recently announced as a 2024 Future of Sourcing Awards Innovations in Governance Winner.

About Neo Group, Inc.

Globally recognized as a leading advisory firm since 1999, Neo Group has helped enterprises build new capabilities and reduce costs significantly by leveraging global talent, digital technologies, and analytics. Neo Group advisory helps enterprises through the sourcing lifecycle by going beyond advice to supporting outcomes. Neo Group's business process solutions provide global resourcing to help enterprises elevate their third-party governance processes so their leaders can refocus on strategy and the business.

For more information, visit and follow us on

CONTACTS:

Press

Sachin Ghanekar

...

+14158398050

Sachin Ghanekar

Neo Group

+1 415-839-8050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.