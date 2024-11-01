Seoul Imposes Fresh Sanctions On N. Korea Over ICBM Launch

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- South Korea on Friday announced fresh sanctions targeting 11 North Korean individuals and four entities in response to the North's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the previous day, Yonhap News Agency reported.

On Thursday, North Korea fired the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) at a lofted angle, in the first such launch in almost a year. If fired on a normal trajectory, it would be capable of hitting the US mainland.

The sanctions will formally come into force November 6, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a release.

Under multiple UN Security Council sanctions resolutions, member countries are prohibited from sales and transfers of goods to and from North Korea that can be used in weapons development.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, North Korea confirmed it had successfully test-fired the new Hwasong-19 ICBM on Thursday, with its leader Kim Jong-un saying the country has secured an "irreversible" status of developing delivery means of nuclear weapons.

Guided by Kim, North Korea carried out a "crucial" missile test that set milestones in "perpetuating the absolute superiority" of the country's armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The missile traversed 1,001.2 km at a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 km and flew for 85 minutes and 56 seconds, the KCNA said. The ICBM launch came just days before the US presidential election on November 5. (end)

mk













MENAFN01112024000071011013ID1108841273