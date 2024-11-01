Japan, EU Vow To Deepen Defense Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Japanese Defense Gen Nakatani and his European Union (EU) counterpart Josep Borrell agreed on Friday to work more closely together towards further deepening defense cooperation and exchanges between Japan and EU, Japan's Defense said.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Nakatani and Borrell, who is EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also renewed their determination to further strengthen security cooperation between the two sides in various fields such as maritime security, cyber, space, hybrid threats based on the Japan-EU Security and Defense Partnership, the ministry said in a press release.

The two ministers condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the Sea of Japan the previous day, which flew 1,001.2 km at a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 km before landing in the sea.

"North Korea's launching ICBM-class ballistic missiles yesterday and growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia are significant challenges to the international community," Nakatani told Borrell.

In response, Borrell said the EU shared the same views with Japan and strongly condemned the launch, according to the ministry. (end)

