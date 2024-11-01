Weekly Recap: 13 Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Americans' thoughts on Thanksgiving sides, the latest ADP jobs report and the winner of Nickelodeon's presidential poll.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Oct. 28-Nov. 1, 2024.

Continue Reading

In the first three weeks of October, Ballot Mail performance scores were high: On average, the Postal Service delivered outbound ballots (to voters) in 2.0 days and 98.3% of inbound ballots (from voters to election officials) were delivered within 3 days.More than 55% would rather pile their plates with side dishes than the turkey itself, reaffirming that sides are the true star of the meal. Plus, 60% find more joy in cooking the sides than preparing the bird."Even amid hurricane recovery, job growth was strong in October," saidNela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "As we round out the year, hiring in the U.S. is proving to be robust and broadly resilient."Kamala Harrisreceived 52% of the vote, followed byDonald Trumpwith 48%. More than 32,000 individuals cast their virtual ballot in the "Kids' Vote" poll fromOct. 3-23. TheKids Pick the President"Kids' Vote" is an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only.The new cold cup is made from 93% non-plastic materials, with a pulp blend consisting of 75% bamboo and 25% paper and a polyethylene (PE) lining. The U.S. Green Building Council considers bamboo a "rapidly renewable material"because it reaches maturity for harvest in three to five years.To mark this initiative, EBT cardholders will receive$0Delivery Fee on their first three SNAP-eligible orders, and Uber is offering EBT cardholders a 3-month free trial Uber One membership, which includes unlimited$0Delivery Fee among other benefits, when they link their EBT card in the Uber Eats app.Next year as excitement builds toward the third season, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village will transform into the world's first immersive hotel experience inspired by THE WHITE LOTUS. The multi-day activation will gather guests to indulge in a luxurious celebration of the third season's launch.A new HomeGoods survey uncovered that 74% of holiday decorators say that they associate holiday decorating with joy, but more than half feel decorating before Thanksgiving comes with some level of judgment. On Nov. 1, HomeGoods will celebrate holiday enthusiasts by opening stores one hour early, hosting a festive pop-up in NYC, social giveaways and more.Since announcing Ring's Great Ghost Search, the brand has received nearly 4,000 customer videos catching what appear to be ghosts on camera: from a ghostly figure making himself at home on the patio to a possible ghost dog running through a yard in the middle of the night."With limited-time offerings like the Mike's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich Meal Deal or Mike's Hot Honey Boneless Wings, we're giving our customers a bold, flavorful twist on their favorite items – all at a great value," saidWilliamArmstrong, SeniorVice President of RestaurantOperations at 7-Eleven, Inc.Using advanced hyperspectral imaging, Sceye will help NASA and USGS detect methane "super emitters," monitor wildfire activity, storms, earthquakes, and other extreme weather events. The partnership will help track essential environmental data and metrics in real-time.Mars' holiday collection puts a festive twist on new and returning tasty treats, including SNICKERS® Trees, NEW M&M'S® Toasty Holiday Peanut, NEW Dove® Dark Chocolate Holiday Mint and more.According to a new GoDaddy survey, 71% of U.S. shoppers are willing to pay more to support small businesses during Black Friday and this year's holiday season, with an eye-popping 53% of them willing to spend up to 10 percent more to do so.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire .

Do you have a press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for

Meta , Microsoft , McDonald's and Amgen .

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports

here .

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED