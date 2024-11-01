Cutting-Edge US Counter To China's 'Guam Killer' Missiles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US has installed a Mk 41 Vertical Launch System (VLS) in Guam, signaling heightened readiness against potential threats from China as the US integrates cutting-edge missile interceptors to fortify its Pacific stronghold.

Last month, The War Zone reported that the US Navy had installed a Mk 41 VLS for Guam's Aegis Ashore air defense system, marking a significant upgrade to the island's defenses. The War Zone report mentions the installation is part of broader efforts to enhance Guam's airspace security against mainly Chinese threats.

The report notes that the Aegis Ashore system, which includes the Aegis Combat System and AN/SPY-1 radar, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles during their midcourse flight using SM-3 interceptors.

It says the modular Mk 41 launcher can accommodate other interceptors like the SM-6 and the forthcoming Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI), enhancing its capability to counter hypersonic threats.

However, The War Zone suggests that the installation faces challenges due to Guam's limited open space and mountainous terrain. The Mk 41 launcher is a crucial component of the planned Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense (EIAMD) system, which aims to provide a

comprehensive 360-degree defense of the island against a broad spectrum of aerial threats.

Asia Times reporte in April 2024 that the US is set to enhance Guam's missile defenses by deploying Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) following a successful test at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

The IBCS, which integrates disparate sensors and weapons systems into a cohesive network, will bolster Guam's defenses against ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons and drone threats.

The upgrade is part of a broader strategy to address vulnerabilities in the US air and missile defense kill chains, particularly against Chinese and North Korean threats.

The EIAMD missile defense system, featuring Aegis Ashore, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), and Typhon and Patriot systems, will form the future core of Guam's defense.