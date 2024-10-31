TIFFANY HADDISH, IDAN RAICHEL, FIVE FOR FIGHTING TO HEADLINE STAND TOGETHER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Haddish will Emcee the Event

in

Washington,

DC on November 10

Oct. 31, 2024

Award-winning comedian and Tiffany Haddish has been announced as emcee of Stand Together

– an event of Jewish Unity, Strength, and Resilience.

Haddish is an Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian, actor, and NYTimes Best Selling Author.

The Jewish Federations of North America and the of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations are hosting the event on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C, in partnership with dozens of other national and local organizations.

The event, which will take place just days after the Presidential election and mark one year since the historic March for Israel, will demonstrate the Jewish community's commitment to unity in the aftermath of the October 7th attacks and the unprecedented spike in antisemitism that followed.

It will bring together 30,000 Jewish Americans and allies to not just stand with Israel for the hostages, but to unite against antisemitism and thank the United States and its military, honor heroes, and strengthen Jewish unity at a time when anti-Israel protests have become the norm across the nation.

In addition to Haddish, Stand

Together

will

feature

elected officials and

leaders, celebrity

supporters, inspirational

speakers,

stories

of

hope

and

heroism,

and

uplifting

music

by

international sensation Idan Raichel. Confirmed speakers and entertainment thus far include:



Singer John

Ondrasik ("Five for Fighting"), who recently released a new single " Song for the Hostages."

Idan Raichel of The Idan Raichel Project who has played on stage with Alicia Keyes and performed for former President Barack Obama in a private concert.

Olympic wrestler Amit Elor who in August became the youngest American wrestler - man or woman - to win an Olympic gold medal. Elor, who is Jewish, received death threats and lost fans after she wrote posts of hope for those who survived the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.

Rep.

Ritchie Torres (D-NY) Rep.

Virgina Foxx (R-NC)

"I wrote 'Song for the Hostages' for every hostage and hostage family, for those we pray are still alive and for those whose memory we mourn," wrote Odrasik in a recent Washington Post op-ed . "I also wrote it to counter voices that inundate us daily from world media, the United Nations, the halls of Congress, and tragically, even the arts. Voices that echo Hamas. Voices that rarely acknowledge the hostages. Though majorities of Americans support Israel in its fight for civilization, over time, those silent majorities become silent minorities. We cannot let that happen."

U.S. Representatives Torres and Foxx will be honored at Stand Together for their tireless work in combatting the antisemitism crisis in the United States.

Hosted by the

Jewish

Federations

of

North

America and the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations,

Stand Together will occur on Sunday, November 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C,

in

partnership

with

dozens

of

other

national

and local

organizations.

Tickets to the event are free on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you've learned about this event through a partner organization or Federation, please contact them directly for a ticket so you can be seated with their delegation. Anyone not connected with a partner organization or Federation, please leave your contact information to register

for general admission. More information is available at .

Doors open at 12PM, the pre-program begins at 1PM, and the event officially starts at 3PM. The Jewish Federations of North America's 2024 General

Assembly

will begin

immediately

following the

event.



About

the

Jewish

Federations

of

North

America :

The Jewish Federations of North America are the backbone of the organized Jewish community in the US and Canada, representing over 350 Jewish communities. They raise and distribute more than $2 billion annually and through planned giving and endowment programs to build flourishing Jewish communities at home, in Israel, and around the world.

About the Conference of Presidents:

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations is the recognized central coordinating body representing 50 diverse national Jewish organizations on issues of national and international concern.

SOURCE Jewish Federations of North America

