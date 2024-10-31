Ukraine Will Ask South Korea For Weapons - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will officially request South Korea to provide weapons.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with South Korean TV KB , Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of state, so far Kyiv and Seoul have been“quite cautious” about each other.

“It's one thing to help Ukraine financially or humanitarian, medically, and another to help with weapons . And so now, after North Korea has received the official status of people who came to fight against Ukrainian citizens, our request will be detailed. It will be together with my representative, who will come to South Korea in the near future. And we will talk about weapons,” Zelensky said.

He added that“we would very much like to be helped,” in particular, artillery, air defense“and some other important things.”

As reported , U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on October 31 that there are approximately 8,000 North Korean troops in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation who could be involved in hostilities against Ukraine in the coming days.

Photo: OP