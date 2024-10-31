Iran's 3 Consulates In Germany Shut Down

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The German ordered on Thursday closure of Iran's three consulates in Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg in response to the recent execution of Iranian dissident in Tehran on terror charges.

The decision followed "the murder" of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian dual national who was opposed to "the autocratic regime" of Iran, said German Foreign Annalena Baerbock.

The Islamic republic is left with only its embassy in Berlin as a with Germany, she told the German ZDF TV channel.

Sharmahd, 69, was executed on Monday after spending four years in Iranian jail. He was convicted of involvement in the bomb attack on Hosseynieh Seyed al-Shohada Mosque in Shiraz city, Fars province, on April 12, 2008. (end)

