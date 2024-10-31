Israeli Raids In Lebanon Kill 6 Medics

“Enemy aircraft launched four strikes on the village of Douris and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek,” Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported on Thursday.

Lebanon's of Health said the six medics were killed and four others were wounded in multiple Israeli attacks. It said Israeli forces hit a gathering point for civil defence workers, killing four medics. Two other medics were killed in two more separate incidents.

There was another attack in the town of Salaa, which destroyed an ambulance, but the paramedic operating it“miraculously survived”, it said.

“The international community's silence regarding this brutality is unjustified at a time when voices must be raised to restore humanitarian laws and put an end to the machine of brutality that continues to kill front-line personnel,” the ministry said in a statement carried by the NNA.

The number of paramedics killed since the beginning of Israel's attacks on Lebanon has risen to 178, with 279 wounded, and 246 vehicles hit, it said.

Israel also carried out air strikes in the al-Housh area of Tyre, southern Lebanon, the NNA reported. Al Jazeera's verification agency, Sanad, has confirmed footage posted online showing the moment of the bombing and dense smoke rising from multiple raids in the area.

Hezbollah Attacks

Hezbollah also fired rockets towards Israel on Thursday. An attack on northern Israel's Metula killed

five

people, Israel's Channel 12 said.

Israeli emergency services said a rocket launched from Lebanon towards Haifa killed two

persons

in northern Israel.

The Lebanese group also said it had launched several rocket and artillery attacks against Israeli forces near the southern town of Khiam. It marked the fourth straight day of fighting in and around the strategic hilltop town.

