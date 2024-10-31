HC Directs Hassle-Free Movement Of Ambulances In J&K, Ladakh

A division bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Puneet Gupta passed the direction while closing a Public Interest Litigation filed by White Globe NGO in 2018 through senior Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri for upgradation of basic structures of ambulance as per European standards and importantly enduring coordination between different government Departments particularly traffic department and health department for hassle free movement and passage of ambulances and saving precious lives.

In April last year, the High Court of J&K and Ladakh had appointed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir as 'nodal officer' for filing report regarding upgradation of basic structures of ambulances and for ensuring their hassle-free passage in Kashmir Valley.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, accordingly, on the basis of the inputs received from various departments including the office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), J&K; Director Health Services Kashmir, and Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, filed a“comprehensive affidavit” on 22 February this year before the Court.



“It is stated that on the basis of the report of the Mission Director, the National Health Mission, J&K, has undertaken an initiative of J&K Emergency Medical Services under Public Private Partnership (PPP Mode) since 24 March, 2020 with BVG India Pvt. Limited,” the court observed, adding,“It is further submitted that, as per the report of the Directorate of Health Services. Kashmir, as of now the Directorate is providing services of 71 (number) of Advanced Life Support Ambulances (ALS) and that the fleet of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) comprising of 64 ALS (Advanced Life Support and 31 Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulances are fully equipped with the Life Equipment and Drugs as per the National Ambulance Code and its services can be availed by the general public through 108 Toll Free number and the fleet is GPS enabled”.

Subsequently after going through the statement made in the affidavit by the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, the court said that it of the opinion that most of the departments have already taken note of the grievances put forth before the Court m the present PIL and have taken appropriate actions to reduce the same.“Accordingly, there is no need to have the present petition pending and the same is disposed of by directing the Chief Secretaries and DGPs of both the union territories

to develop a mechanism in consultation with the Health Department for hassle-free movement of ambulances in both the UTs.

