Indigenous Leaders Share Historic Victory In Klamath River Dam Removal

Tribal leaders and environmental experts discuss the landmark removal of dams on the Klamath River and its significance for Indigenous peoples.

- Christopher Peters, Pres. Seventh Generation FundNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Anti-Racism Initiative of the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, is convening tribal leaders and environmental experts to discuss the landmark removal of dams on the Klamath River and its significance for Indigenous peoples.On August 28, 2024, crews demolished the final structures that had restricted the Klamath River's flow for nearly a century, marking the successful conclusion of a decades-long, tribally-led campaign to restore the river's natural state and revive critical fish populations.The webinar will explore the historical injustices faced by Indigenous peoples along the Klamath River, including the loss of land, resources, and autonomy. Speakers will discuss how persistent tribal advocacy led to this landmark case of restorative justice, the impact of dam removal on traditional food sources and cultural practices, and the broader implications for Indigenous rights and environmental restoration worldwide.Christopher Peters, President of Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples and a featured speaker at the upcoming webinar, emphasized the river's spiritual significance:"The Klamath River is life for many members of the Yurok tribe. It is very sacred and central to our worldview," Peters said. "The recent removal of dams will mean salmon for our people and our ceremonies. For so many years we have prayed for this to happen."Annelia Hillman, Yurok Tribal member and Food Village Coordinator, highlighted the broader environmental implications:"The work that is happening on the Klamath should set the standard for how we move forward to restore and revive every depleted watershed on this earth," Hillman said. "If we do not prioritize our natural water systems, we are being negligent to the climate crisis and to future generations."Frankie Myers, Vice Chairman of the Yurok Tribe, reflected on the achievement's cultural significance:"Restoring a free flowing Klamath River is a prime example of what we can accomplish when lead with not only our traditional values but our traditional knowledge," Myers said. "Reconnecting our basin by undamming the Klamath River has brought hope to our entire community and an answer to the prayers of our previous generations."The virtual meeting titled "Restorative Justice: Reclaiming the Klamath River for Indigenous Peoples" will take place on November 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT/11:00 AM PDT. The event is sponsored by the G20 Interfaith Forum Anti-Racism Initiative, the International Academy for Multicultural Cooperation, and the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples.Register for the free webinar atAbout the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values.For more information, please visit .

