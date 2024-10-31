Private Press Conference Announcement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Canadian Comprehensive Middle East Peace Proposal

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: Millennium Hilton One UN Plaza, New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Centre for the of Global (CPGH) is pleased to announce a private press on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 3 PM. This event will take place at the Millennium Hilton, One UN Plaza, New York. Members of the press interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by emailing [email protected] .

The focus of the press conference will be on a comprehensive Middle East peace proposal developed by our Canadian nonprofit organization, independent of the Canadian government. This initiative has received valuable input from various governments and NGOs and is inspired by successful approaches used in Northern Ireland.

Key highlights of the proposal include:



Consideration for the creation of an Israeli-Palestinian confederation, as discussed in the Foreign Affairs journal.

A strong emphasis on addressing the needs of children affected by the conflict. Innovative recommendations aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability in the region.

In addition to the Middle East proposal, the conference will also cover:



Recommendations for resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, including the suggestion of holding a referendum for Ukrainian citizens based on a mediated solution. Innovative solutions related to the climate crisis, which CPGH is actively working to implement.

We invite media representatives to join us for this important discussion and explore pathways to peace and innovation.

RSVP Information

To confirm your attendance, please RSVP to [email protected] .

