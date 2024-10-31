Report Shows More Than 60% Of Indonesian Youth Invest In Cryptocurrency
Indonesia's Cryptocurrency market has seen a
significant influx of young investors , with recent figures from the nation's Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency-Bappebti-revealing that over 60% of crypto investors are between 18 and 30.
A large portion of this group comprises individuals aged 18-24, making up 26.9% , while another 35.1% are in the 25-30 age bracket. This trend highlights the increasing appeal of crypto as an investment option among younger investors, who are showing more interest in digital assets than in...
