CPF, PSI Team Up To Increase Youth Political, Social Engagement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - The Foundation (CPF) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with and Society Institute (PSI), a Jordanian non-profit policy and research organisation, aimed to strengthen cooperation frameworks in providing programs that enhance the Kingdom's youth and societal participation.Signed by the CPF CEO, Dr. Tamam Mango, and PSI Executive Director, Rasha Salim, the two sides, under the memo, boost cooperation frameworks within programs for enhancing youth's political and societal awareness, stimulating their engagement in political parties, exchanging expertise in the training fields for the two entities' employees.Spaeking at the signing ceremony, Mango stressed the importance of cooperation with PSI, adding that: "This partnership is an important step to achieve the CPF's vision, which focuses on the need to invest in young capabilities and provide an integrated environment that enhances their roles by relying on knowledge and scientific research."Through our partnership, she noted the CPF seeks to build the youth's capacities by working on "comprehensive" programs and "quality" consultations that enable beneficiaries to engage in Jordan's political, economic and social fields.The MoU, she stated, also seeks to contribute to building a "strong" knowledge base for "advanced" research in areas of social justice, rule of law, human security, and civil and political participation.Meanwhile, Salim said the partnership enjoys "great" importance to the PSI in achieving its vision and reaching its goals, which focus on enhancing civil, political, economic, social and cultural participation, and boosting youth's role in "sustainable" development at all levels, especially amid the current stage of Jordan's comprehensive modernization.