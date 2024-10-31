Paramedic Killed Two Others Injured After Israeli Raid On Ambulance In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A paramedic was killed and two others were in an Israeli raid on an ambulance in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese of said in a statement that the raid targeted a vehicle belonging to the Al Resala Health Ambulance Association in the town of Zefta, south of the country, and resulted in the death of a paramedic, the injury of two others, bringing the total number of paramedics killed since the beginning of the aggression to 173 paramedics and 277 injured, while the number of targeted reached 243.

The ministry condemned the continued targeting of ambulance crews by the Israeli forces, and called on the international community to put an end to this series of ongoing war crimes.

Since October 5, Lebanon has been subjected to a large-scale Israeli aggression, which has claimed thousands of lives and wounded, and forced more than a million people to flee their homes

