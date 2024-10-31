Singlestone Consulting Appoints David Der As Chief AI Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strategic Hire Will Lead AI-Driven Solutions in Data and Consulting

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SingleStone Consulting, a pioneer in data and solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of David Der as Chief AI Officer (CAIO). David will lead SingleStone's AI strategy, delivering AI-driven insights and solutions that align with clients' needs in data analytics, architecture modernization, and customer-centric technology integration.

"David brings invaluable experience to SingleStone, and we look forward to his leadership in evolving our AI capabilities," said Jimmy Chou, CEO of SingleStone Consulting. "David will play a key role in helping our clients build their own AI strategies to help drive next-generation experiences and sustainable growth. His expertise in Machine Learning and AI and his forward-thinking approach will further drive our innovation, creating new growth opportunities for our clients, partners, and SingleStone."

With over two decades of experience, Der has a distinguished background in AI and engineering. Most recently, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Vectari, where he spearheaded transformative AI initiatives in customer engagement and operational efficiencies across Financial Services companies. His impressive career spans leadership roles at tech giants Facebook and Capital One, the latter following their acquisition of Notch, his Machine Learning consulting firm where he was co-founder and Chief Operating Officer.

About SingleStone Consulting

For over 20 years, SingleStone Consulting has empowered businesses to harness the full potential of their data and technology by providing solutions that drive innovation, simplify operations, and foster sustainable growth. SingleStone serves industries such as financial services, insurance, and the public sector, specializing in data analytics, architecture modernization, customer platforms, and product design and delivery. For more information, visit .

