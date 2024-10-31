Moi Showcases Cutting Edge Technologies, Equipment, Devices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior showcased cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and advanced devices at its pavilion, attracting significant engagement from various Ministry departments.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Interior highlighted the contributions of the General Traffic Department, which featured state-of-the-art mobile radars.

These radars are designed to monitor and classify multiple traffic violations simultaneously, using high-resolution imagery.

They also enable remote monitoring of violations through tablets and mobile phones. Additionally, the pavilion presented the latest drones for traffic management, capable of overseeing traffic flow, tracking road incidents, detecting violations, analyzing data, offering guidance during natural disasters, and assisting in the organization of public events.

The Ministry further noted that the General Traffic Department showcased a patrol vehicle and a motorcycle from its newly upgraded fleet, along with special vehicle plate models issued for events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

In the realm of industrial security, the General Directorate of Industrial Security displayed advanced inspection and detection systems capable of rapidly analyzing materials in goods, parcels, and luggage, streamlining inspection processes. These devices are robust and portable, allowing for easy transportation and deployment across various locations.

Among its innovations, the department also exhibited a portable multi-purpose device operating on the Android system. This device is designed for use under challenging weather conditions and is capable of verifying identity documents, entry permits, and determining locations with high precision. A modern hydrogen sulfide gas detection device was also part of the exhibit.

The Establishments and Authorities Security Department, represented by its Support and Backup section, presented a range of equipment used across different operations, along with the department's latest patrol vehicles.