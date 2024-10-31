STW Technic Unveils Online Training Academy To Elevate OEM Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Press Release - STW Technic - Training Academy

New offers OEMs over 100 product-specific lessons, hands-on exercises, and certification to support staff training and operational efficiency.

- Andres RojasNORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After two years of dedicated development, STW Technic is proud to announce the launch of its Online Training Academy , a comprehensive digital platform designed to empower Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with on-demand, flexible, and affordable training. The platform offers over 100 lessons tailored to meet the specific needs of OEM teams, providing product-specific knowledge, troubleshooting insights, and certification opportunities.“We're committed to delivering the best customer service experience possible ,” says Andres Rojas, Director of Engineering & Product Development at STW Technic.“Our Online Training Academy allows us to act as advisors, guiding our customers to mastery of our products in a way that's convenient, comprehensive, and aligned with their unique needs.”The academy provides OEMs with access to a wealth of resources, from video lessons and slide presentations to quizzes, covering everything from system design and C programming to display development and real-time data management. Learners can complete training at their own pace, with life-of-course access allowing them to revisit content as often as needed.“Sometimes people get trained and then step away from the project, only to forget the information,” adds Rojas.“With our platform, they can always go back, which helps reduce the complexity of adopting our technology.”The training content spans three robust courses, each designed to support specific aspects of STW Technic products, from controllers to displays. Topics covered include system layout, C development, display design, CAN communication, and more, providing OEM teams the tools to excel in every stage of equipment development.Upon course completion, learners can earn certificates of expertise, underscoring their technical proficiency and operational confidence. This formal recognition helps streamline onboarding and ensures that OEM teams are well-prepared to avoid common challenges when deploying new products.With a fourth course in development, the STW Technic team is already planning future expansions based on customer feedback and industry needs. Rojas adds,“We're hopeful this is the right solution for our customers, and we look forward to receiving feedback to continue refining and improving the academy.”- - -About STW TechnicSTW Technic is an innovative leader in the design, manufacture, and implementation of electronic solutions for mobile machines and off-highway vehicles. They partner with machine manufacturers, system integrators, and distributors to provide engineered and highly reliable connectivity, automation, and power management solutions to truly empower their mobile machines. They offer the latest in Mobile Machine IoT hardware and software solutions, such as our market-leading remote asset management platform – Reach. Their team also provides solutions such as openSYDE – our systems configuration tool – to support the entire lifecycle of your machine. To learn more, visit .

