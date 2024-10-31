THE COCA-COLA COMPANY RELAUNCHES BARRILITOS IN CALIFORNIA & TEXAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Barrilitos Made Con Mucho Flavor, connects consumers to the generations that came before them .

The Coca-Cola Company is pleased to announce the highly anticipated regional relaunch of Barrilitos , a cherished Mexican soft drink brand with a rich legacy dating back to 1938. A new addition to Coca-Cola's imports portfolio, Barrilitos hails from Monterrey, México, and is poised to make waves in California. With its nostalgic appeal, vibrant flavors, and premium quality, this authentic soft drink is bottled and produced in México, ready to delight consumers across the California region.

Barrilitos! Made Con Mucho Flavor

Barrilitos stands out not just for its taste, but for its commitment to quality. Each bottle is crafted with fruit flavors and cane sugar, striking a perfect harmony between sweetness and effervescence. Barrilitos is available in two sizes-a 12oz glass bottle and a 1.5L PET multiserve bottle-and offers four delightful varieties: Mandarina (Mandarin), Manzana (Apple), Piña (Pineapple), and Ponche de Frutas (Fruit Punch) - Housed in its iconic twist glass bottle, Barrilitos offers rich flavors that capture the essence of authentic Mexican tradition while symbolizing the proud and vibrant spirit of Latino culture.

With a unique appeal to multicultural Gen Z'ers, Millennials, and families, Barrilitos resonates with a diverse audience seeking genuine, flavorful experiences. These consumers value authenticity and connection to heritage, making Barrilitos the perfect choice.

"Barrilitos is evolving to meet the needs of a new generation, without losing sight of its rich history. We've infused Barrilitos with a refreshed brand identity while preserving the classic flavors and traditions that have made it a beloved part of Latino households. This relaunch is an invitation to experience Barrilitos and celebrate its heritage in a whole new way," said Maria

Correa, Barrilitos Lead.

Barrilitos is crafted to elevate any feel-good moment, casual get-together with friends and family gatherings. Barrilitos flavors also pair perfectly with a broad range of foods. Each flavor is designed to complement savory dishes like the ones found in Mexican cuisine, bringing a vibrant twist to your taste buds. With Barrilitos, every snack or meal becomes a delightful experience, perfect for celebrating life's special moments.

ABOUT BARRILITOS:

Barrilitos is a refreshing beverage deeply rooted in Mexican tradition. First introduced in 1938 as a bottled sparkling soft drink in Monterrey and the brand joined Coke's portfolio in 2008. Today, the brand is relaunching with a new vibrant identity and formula with delicious fruit flavors to connect with the new generation of Latino consumers, celebrating the traditions and stories that make this community unique. Barrilitos is available in 12oz glass bottles and 1.5L PET bottles, with flavors that include Mandarina (Mandarin), Manzana (Apple), Piña (Pineapple), and Ponche de Frutas (Fruit Punch). The return of Barrilitos is a local effort in response to the US' growing demand for nostalgic soft drinks with cultural heritage. Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling will begin distribution in California and Southern Nevada, while Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages will manage distribution for Texas and Oklahoma. It is important to mention that each Barrilitos bottle is produced and imported from Mexico.

ABOUT THE COCA-COLA COMPANY:

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO ) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to the market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

