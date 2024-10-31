عربي


Minister Of Finance Meets UN Deputy Secretary-General

10/31/2024 9:20:47 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met on Thursday with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Amina Mohammed during her current visit to the country.
They discussed, during the meeting, areas of joint cooperation, in addition to reviewing relations between the two sides, notably regarding achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108838222


The Peninsula

