Russians Try To Cross Channel In Chasiv Yar - AFU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian is making attempts to cross the in Chasiv Yar, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, on television.

“The Russians are trying to gain a foothold. They are trying to cross the channel in Chasiv Yar. Two or three people are running across the canal and sitting in a house. Accordingly, we are cutting off their logistical routes and driving them out. As for the consolidation from the north, the enemy is trying to accumulate equipment, but so far we have not seen any assaults with equipment, and I can say that it will be very difficult for them [to cross the canal with equipment],” noted Bobovnikova.

According to her, an airborne division of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation is stationed opposite Chasiv Yar, which is replenishing its personnel every night. In general, the enemy loses an average of 200 people killed and wounded per day in the area of responsibility of the Luhansk military operation.

“The enemy is trying to advance, but the contact line has not been moving for a long time thanks to the actions of our units standing there. They managed to stop the enemy, the situation remains unchanged. They have not been advancing for a month now,” the spokesperson added.

General Staff: 144 combat engagements in past day, Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors remain hottest

She noted that the enemy has more artillery, shells, drones, and manpower, but the Defense Forces manage to stop the occupiers thanks to Ukrainian drones and infantry.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 31, 2024, amounted to about 694,950 people, including another 1,310 people in the previous day.

The photo is illustrative