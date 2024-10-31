Death Toll Of N. Gaza Aggression Jumps To 1,200

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The death toll of the aggression launched by Israeli forces on northern Gaza Strip for 25 days has surged to more than 1,200 Palestinians, said Gaza authorities Thursday.

"The (Israeli) occupation has killed over 1,200 Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip and denied medical aid access (to the territory) since it launched its aggression early this month," Dr. Muneer Al-Barsh, a Gaza health official, said in a press statement.

He said that Israeli occupation warplanes had targeted the third flood of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza Strip, adding that the facility's medicine stock, which was sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) five days ago, was burnt in the airstrike.

The official noted that four patients and two children were killed due to the Israeli occupation's attack on the hospital, lashing out at Israeli occupying forces for insisting on committing crimes and targeting refugee centers and medical facilities. (pickup previous)

