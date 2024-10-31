Cloud And A.I. Drive Microsoft’S Q3 Profits To $24.7 Billion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Microsoft's latest report reveals a robust performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The tech giant posted a net of $24.7 billion, marking an 11% increase from the previous year.



This growth stems from strong cloud services and AI advancements. The company's operating profit reached $30.6 billion, a 14% jump compared to the same period in fiscal 2024.



Total revenue climbed to $65.6 billion, representing a 16% increase. Diluted per share rose by 10% to $3.30. Microsoft Cloud Services emerged as a key driver of growth.



The division generated $38.9 billion in revenue, a 22% year-over-year increase. This success highlights the company's strategic focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence.



The tech firm's commercial products and cloud services also showed positive results. Microsoft 365 Commercial revenue grew by 15%, contributing to a 13% overall increase in this segment.







LinkedIn, the professional networking platform, saw a 10% revenue boost. Xbox content and services experienced significant growth.



Revenue in this area surged by 61%, largely due to the Activision acquisition. This move added 53 percentage points to the division's net impact.



Amy Hood, Microsoft 's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, praised the company's performance. She attributed the strong start to the fiscal year to effective sales and partner execution.



These results underscore Microsoft's continued dominance in the tech industry. The company's focus on cloud services and AI appears to be paying off.



In short, as the digital landscape evolves, Microsoft seems well-positioned to capitalize on emerging trends and technologies.

MENAFN31102024007421016031ID1108837321