Global Times: Main Structure Of Palace Museum's New Branch Nears Completion

BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The main structure of a new branch of the Palace Museum located in

Haidian district of Beijing is expected to meet its primary structural milestone by the end of 2024, the Beijing Daily reported on Tuesday.

The of the northern branch of the Palace Museum is a landmark event in the institution's centennial development and is sure to have a profound and lasting impact on it. Once completed, this northern branch will significantly enhance the museum's capabilities in artifact preservation, research, and public engagement, Wang Xudong, director of the Palace Museum, said at an event on Tuesday.

The new facilities will offer advanced protection and display options, enabling more scientific conservation and effective exhibition of cultural relics. Additionally, the northern branch is expected to bolster international cooperation, allowing broader sharing of Chinese cultural achievements and fostering global cultural exchanges, Wang noted.

This new branch, covering over 100,000 square meters, features a range of advanced facilities to better preserve relics, such as quake-proof protection of exhibits, constant temperature and humidity monitoring, and lighting systems.

The interior of the northern compound will feature over 300 seismic isolation and damping components, which protect the building and its invaluable artifacts from seismic activity.

Li Yun, a national first-class registered structural engineer, told the Global Times on Wednesday that by utilizing high-tech building materials and construction techniques, the safety of the buildings has been enhanced, thereby providing better protection for cultural heritage.

"The innovative aluminum alloy roofing not only preserves the style of traditional architecture, but also ensures that the structures will look new for many years to come," Li noted.

The concrete used in the northern compound buildings utilizes biomimetic self-healing technology. When cracks of less than 0.6 millimeters occur, this special concrete can "heal" itself, significantly extending the lifespan of the structures.

The self-healing concrete significantly enhances the protection of cultural heritage and reduces maintenance costs, Li said.

The new museum is expected to be completed in 2025, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Palace ­Museum.

This northern extension is designed to alleviate space constraints faced by the main museum in central Beijing, allowing more relics to be displayed and providing dedicated restoration areas for cultural workers.

Once complete, the number of cultural relics on display will reach 20,000 to 30,000 pieces per year, Du Haijiang, deputy director of the Palace Museum, told the People's Daily.

