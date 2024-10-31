Around 150 Shellings In Border Areas Daily, Most In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy conducts approximately 150 shellings daily in the border regions of Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv, with the majority occurring in Sumy region.

This was reported by Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, on a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, in the three border regions - Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv - the enemy continues daily shellings, most of them being in Sumy region. However, at times, the invaders intensify their shellings in Chernihiv region. Most of the shelling is done using artillery, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. When it comes to Sumy region, aviation is also used," Demchenko explained.

He clarified that "the number of shellings conducted by the enemy is quite high, with around 150 daily, most within Sumy region."

Demchenko noted that Ukraine's Defense Forces are taking measures to destroy the enemy's offensive capabilities.

"As positions are identified, strikes are carried out to reduce the enemy's ability to inflict damage on our territory," said the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces attacked Sumy's border communities seven times last night and this morning, with ten explosions recorded.