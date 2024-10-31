The Los Angeles Dodgers Are The 2024 World Series Champions

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Dodgers became the first team to rally from a 5-0 deficit to clinch a World Series, defeating the New York Yankees 7-6 by staging major comebacks in the fifth and eight innings. Some poor defense from the Yankees led to five unearned runs in the fifth. The Dodgers then took the lead for good in the eighth inning and got a stunning performance from their bullpen to close it out. Shohei Ohtani, pictured below, won baseball's ultimate prize in his first World Series appearance, in the first year of his record 10-year US $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Ohtani-mania has swept LA boosting tourism. Freddie Freeman was named series MVP after homering in each of the first four games.

Japanese Player Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media after a game where he became the first MLB player to have at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.