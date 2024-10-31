Yemen's Minister Of Interior Visits Lekhwiya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The of Interior of the Republic of Yemen H E Major General Ibrahim Ali Ahmed Haidan visited the headquarters of the preparatory exercises for“Watan 2024” at the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) yesterday. He was received by Staff Lieutenant Colonel Yusuf Atiq Al Hamad, Director of the Watan 2024 exercise. Upon his arrival, the Yemeni Minister of Interior was briefed on the Watan exercise, scheduled for November 10–13, 2024. The exercise aims to integrate roles and responsibilities to achieve community security and safety and to enhance the readiness of government, security, and military sectors.