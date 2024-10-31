TRON DAO Joins Chainlink Scale, Chainlink Data Feeds To Secure $6.5+ Billion In TRON Defi TVL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The TRON Network has one of the largest
DeFi
economies
in
the
world and
the
TRON
DAO
is participating in the Chainlink Scale program to further accelerate ecosystem growth and adoption
GENEVA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps, and Chainlink , the industry-standard decentralized computing platform, announced today
that
Chainlink
Data
Feeds
will
soon
become
the
official
data
oracle
solution for
the
TRON blockchain ecosystem as part of TRON DAO joining the Chainlink Scale
program. TRON DAO will fully discontinue support to and reliance on WINkLink as the oracle solution for the TRON blockchain, and the TRON DeFi ecosystem will move to Chainlink Data Feeds for secure and reliable pricing data. Chainlink's industry-standard data oracles will help secure JustLend
and JustStable -the two largest DeFi applications on TRON, representing over $6.5 billion in TVL.
TRON's participation in the Chainlink Scale program will accelerate ecosystem growth and adoption by providing developers with sustainable access to high-quality and hyper-reliable oracle services. TRON will cover certain operating costs of Chainlink oracle networks (e.g., transaction gas
fees)
for
a
period of
time,
before such
costs
can
transition
to
being
fully covered by dApp user fees as the ecosystem matures.
"We're thrilled that TRON has joined the Chainlink Scale program and is adopting Chainlink Data Feeds to further secure the foundation of the TRON DeFi economy. By delivering highly reliable,
accurate,
and
decentralized
market
data
onchain, Chainlink
will
further empower
TRON ecosystem developers to build next-gen DeFi applications and advance the decentralized internet."-Thodoris Karakostas, Head of Blockchain Partnerships at Chainlink Labs.
"We joined the Chainlink Scale program to accelerate TRON's DeFi economy by offering developers
access
to
the
industry-leading
data
oracle
solution.
Chainlink's
unmatched
security and reliability made it the clear choice as TRON's official oracle provider. This integration enables us to focus on scaling our ecosystem and further driving mass adoption in the blockchain industry."-Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at TRON DAO.
As
the
most
widely adopted
oracle
solution in
the
blockchain
industry,
the
Chainlink
platform has securely enabled over $16+ trillion in transaction value and delivered more than 15+ billion verified messages onchain across the blockchain ecosystem. Chainlink Data Feeds actively help secure tens of billions in TVL for hundreds of DeFi protocols, maintaining robust security and high availability even during extreme market volatility and blockchain network congestion.
About Chainlink
Chainlink
is
the
universal platform
for
pioneering
the
future
of
global
markets onchain. Chainlink has enabled over $16 trillion in transaction value by providing DAOs, financial institutions, startups, and developers worldwide with access to real-world data, offchain computation, and secure cross-chain interoperability across any blockchain. Chainlink powers verifiable applications
and
high-integrity
markets for
banking,
DeFi, global
trade,
gaming, and
other
major sectors.
Learn
more
about
Chainlink by
visiting
chain
or
reading
the
developer
documentation
at href="" rel="nofollow" chai .
About TRON
TRON
DAO
is
a
community-governed
DAO
dedicated
to
accelerating
the
decentralization
of
the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of October 2024, it has over 265 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8 billion total transactions, and over $16 billion in total value locked (TVL),
as
reported
on
TRONSCAN.
In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether
(USDT)
stablecoin
across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in
October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX,
BTT,
NFT,
JST,
USDD, USDT,
TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.
SOURCE Chainlink, TRON DAO
