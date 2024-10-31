Punjab CM Extends Diwali, Bandi Chhor Diwas Greetings

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann on Thursday extended warm wishes to all Punjabis living across the globe on the sacred occasion of the festival of lights Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas.

In a message, the Chief Minister said that since centuries, Diwali, the festival of love and prosperity, has been celebrated with utmost devotion and religious zeal.

He said that the sparkling lights of Diwali not only illuminate every household but it is also a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and hope over despair.

Mann hoped that this Diwali once again bring peace, prosperity and happiness to the people, besides strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood amongst them.

Likewise, the Chief Minister also greeted the entire countrymen, especially the Sikh Panth, on the historic Bandi Chhor Diwas to mark the release of 52 Hindu Princes from the Gwalior Fort by the sixth Guru Sri Hargobind Sahib on Diwali in 1612.

He also appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas with traditional fervour and gaiety rising above the parochial considerations of caste, colour, creed and religion thereby cementing the bonds of harmony, amity and goodwill.

"May Diwali and Bandi Chhor Diwas bring peace and prosperity besides bountiful bliss to our people,” added Mann.

Meanwhile, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has asked Sikhs to refrain from decorating their houses and other buildings with electrical lights on Bandi Chhor Diwas (November 1), as it falls on the same day as the 40th anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He asked them to go for traditional ghee 'diyas' instead.

“On November 1, 1984, Sikhs were massacred mercilessly in 110 cities and towns of the country, including the national capital, under the patronage of the then Congress government,” he said in a message.