Eurochrie 2024 Conference To Begin In Qatar On November 5

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The EuroCHRIE 2024 Conference, described as a landmark event for hospitality and educators is set to begin on November 5 at the National Museum of Qatar.

EuroCHRIE is the European Federation of the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education, dedicated to connecting educators and leaders in hospitality, tourism, and events.

The taking place in Qatar for the first time, will be hosted by Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU), the oldest private higher education institution in the country and the only provider of university-level hospitality and tourism education 2024 will run from November 5-8 at ARIU's campus and other select venues under the theme 'Hospitality and Tourism in a New Era: Building Bridges and Overcoming Challenges'.

The event will bring together more than 150 delegates from over 35 countries, offering a dynamic platform for dialogue and collaboration on the evolving landscape of hospitality and tourism.

Prof Ivan Ninov, executive dean of ARIU and EuroCHRIE 2024 conference chair, said that having the event in Qatar for the first time reflects the region's rising importance in global hospitality and tourism education.

“We are deeply thankful to our platinum sponsors - QNB, Visit Qatar, and Katara Hospitality - for their commitment to advancing hospitality and tourism education,” he said.“We also recognise Qatar Museums, our gold sponsor, and our silver sponsors - CoStar Group SHARE Center, the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI), and the National Restaurant Association (ServSafe),” he added.

For more information and to register, visit EuroCHRIE 2024 website, the statement added.

