Kuwait Expresses Solace To Spain For Deadly Floods

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday expressed sympathy and solidarity with the friendly nation Spain due to the flash floods caused by the hurricane that hit the eastern region Valencia causing scores of deaths and injuries. The State of Kuwait offers condolences and solace to the Spanish Government, people, families of the and wishes quick recovery for the injured. (end) nma

