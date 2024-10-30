عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Expresses Solace To Spain For Deadly Floods


10/30/2024 9:17:16 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday expressed sympathy and solidarity with the friendly nation Spain due to the flash floods caused by the hurricane that hit the eastern region Valencia causing scores of deaths and injuries.
The State of Kuwait offers condolences and solace to the Spanish Government, people, families of the victims and wishes quick recovery for the injured. (end)
nma



MENAFN30102024000071011013ID1108836061


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search