Lithuania Hands Over Another Batch Of Military Aid To Ukraine
Date
10/30/2024 7:14:17 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, the armed forces of Ukraine will receive from Lithuania ammunition, mortar shells, power generators, and other means necessary to prepare for winter.
That is according to the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT , which cites the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.
The ministry recalled that in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already supplied 155-mm artillery shells, M113 armored personnel carriers, drone defense systems, winter gear and warm clothing, ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, a forklift, folding beds, and more.
Read also:
EUR 1.4B aid package for Ukraine being finalized – German gov't
According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 705 million euros. Lithuania's overall assistance to Ukraine is long-term and has already exceeded one billion euros.
As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called on NATO to increase assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's deployment of DPRK troops.
Photo: Ž. Gedvilo/BNS nuotr
MENAFN30102024000193011044ID1108835740
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.