(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This week, the of Ukraine will receive from Lithuania ammunition, mortar shells, power generators, and other means necessary to prepare for winter.

That is according to the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT , which cites the Lithuanian of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

The ministry recalled that in response to Ukraine's requests, Lithuania has already supplied 155-mm artillery shells, M113 armored personnel carriers, drone defense systems, winter gear and warm clothing, ammunition for the Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, a forklift, folding beds, and more.

According to the Ministry of Defense, since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military aid worth more than 705 million euros. Lithuania's overall assistance to Ukraine is long-term and has already exceeded one billion euros.

As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda called on NATO to increase assistance to Ukraine amid Russia's deployment of DPRK troops.

Photo: Ž. Gedvilo/BNS nuotr