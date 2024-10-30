Death Toll From Spain Flash Floods Tops 95

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The death toll from flash flooding in Spain's eastern province of Valencia rose further to 95 as search for scores of missing people continues.

Valencia accounted for 92 deaths, followed by Castile-La Mancha - two, and Malaga - one fatality, the state-run TV station reported on Wednesday evening.

Spain is reeling from the worst storms in a century which prompted the authorities to declare a three-day national mourning and put the emergency services on maximum alert. (pickup previous)

