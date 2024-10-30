Al-Budaiwai: GCC Leaders Keen On Broadening Intra-Gulf Trade

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said on Wednesday that expanding trade cooperation has been and continue to be a top priority for the leaders of the GCC countries.

Al-Budaiwi said this during a meeting held between the GCC trade and ministers and Gulf entrepreneurs in Doha.

He affirmed that the GCC leaders are working on comprehensive legislative reforms to improve business environment to help achieve inter-GCC trade integration.

The GCC has formed a subcommittee, affiliate to the GCC trade and industry ministers committee, to meet with entrepreneurs in the GCC member states to discussed the required measure to back this important sector, he said.

He added that the GCC also organizes an annual forum for GCC entrepreneurs to study their initiatives and it also working on a platform for providing entrepreneurs with data about the market supply and demand, investment opportunities and financing institutions.

For his part, the Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad said that, since the beginning of the consultative meetings of the Ministers of Commerce and Industry in the GCC countries with Gulf entrepreneurs in 2019, they have addressed several key issues such as facilitating startups entry into GCC markets and sharing data about the available investment opportunities.

The GCC also took steps to streamline export procedures, he said, pointing to the positive growth in this field.

The Qataris minister called for unifying GCC commercial laws and finding a mechanism to establish a regional center for improving business environment and creating a special platform for sharing data with entrepreneurs.

He described today's meeting as an opportunity to study the major challenges facing the entrepreneurship sector and small and medium enterprises in the GCC countries.

He expressed optimism about reaching agreements to overcome challenges, and provide the necessary facilities for helping meet the aspirations of GCC entrepreneurs.

The second Gulf Industrial Exhibition was inaugurated and a number of Gulf factories and Gulf business owners were honored following the meeting. (end)

