J&K High Court Seeks Status Report On Cases Against Mps, Mlas
Date
10/30/2024 7:08:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has sought the latest status report about the trial of cases pending against MPs and MLAs in various courts of Jammu and Kashmir.
A division Bench of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice
ADVERTISEMENT
M.A. Chowdhary
passed the directions while hearing a Public Interest Litigation registered suo-moto in 2021 following the directions by the Supreme Court of India, directing for monitoring the progress of the trial of cases pending against the sitting and former legislators-MPs or MLAs.
“Needful in terms of order dated 09.09.2024, has not been done,” the Division Bench said. In terms of the 9 September this year order, the court sought the latest status report, observing that the last status report had been filed in 2022.
ADVERTISEMENT
The High Court's direction followed submissions by Faheem Nissar Shah, Government Advocate, who sought additional time, which was granted to him.“He shall file the latest status report within four weeks',” the court said and posted the PIL for further consideration on December 23.
Pertinently,
Read Also
J&K HC Issues Additional Guidelines For Disposal Of Old Cases
Army Welfare Educational Society Not 'State': HC
in compliance to Apex Court's order on 16 September 2020, directing for monitoring the progress of the trial of cases pending against the sitting/ former legislators (MPs or MLAs), the High Court's Registry registered the PIL as“Court on its own motion versus Union of India and
others” in 2021. Subsequently, the“Union of India” was arrayed
as a party
through Home Secretary,“Union Territory of J&K” through Commissioner Secretary, Home and“Union Territory of Ladakh” through Commissioner Secretary, Home.
On the day, the court had directed the parties to inform it as to the number of trials which are pending in different subordinate courts as well as the matters pending in the High Court against the MPs or MLAs.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30102024000215011059ID1108835580
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.