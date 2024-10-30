Titomic Provides Cold Spray To U.S. Navy's NAVSEA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Titomic's D523 Cold Spray System

The D523 enables portable repairs for corrosion

Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT), has sold a D523 cold spray system to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) of the United States Navy.

Titomic (ASX:TTT)

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Titomic Limited (ASX: TTT) (“Titomic” or“the Company”), the world's leading provider of cold spray solutions, is pleased to announce the sale of a D523 cold spray system to the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) of the United States Navy .Cold spray is a no-heat metal deposition method, enabling the mechanical bonding of metals without melting. This allows the deposition of dissimilar metals, such as aluminum onto steel, for repair and maintenance of wear and corrosion. The process is also used for large-scale additive manufacturing of titanium and steel components at 5-6kg (11-13lbs) per hour, and can manufacture parts from multiple metals without seams or joins.NAVSEA is the largest of the U.S. Navy's six system commands, responsible for the engineering, acquisition, and maintenance of the U.S. Navy's ships, submarines, and combat systems. Its mission is to design, build, deliver, and maintain ships, submarines, and systems on time, within budget, and to specification, supporting the Fleet's current and future operational requirements. NAVSEA's strategic role in the procurement of advanced technologies ensures the U.S. Navy remains at the forefront of innovation. The acquisition of the D523 system marks an initial step towards potentially integrating Titomic's cold spray technology across a range of naval applications.This sale follows a successful delivery of 10 D523 systems to the Royal Dutch Army for forward in-field battle damage repair and to the French Navy, which uses the technology to support the maintenance of its southern fleet. Titomic's technology is also used similarly by Rolls Royce, Airbus, EPCOR, and many others for engine and component maintenance and repair.The D523 cold spray system offers advanced solutions for the restoration of part geometries and corrosion remediation in marine environments. Given the exposure to harsh elements that accelerates wear and corrosion, the D523 system enables the repair of critical components without high heat, extending the service life of naval assets and minimising downtime for in-situ repairs and long-term maintenance.With this sale, Titomic is well-positioned to capitalise on further opportunities within the U.S. Navy's vast network of repair and maintenance operations, and is seeing continued increased momentum in the adoption of the company's technology within the global defence market.For more information, visit .

