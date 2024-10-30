(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

non-destructive testing and inspection market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increasing non-destructive testing and inspection training initiatives

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

rising demand for advanced non-destructive testing and inspection. However,

stringent regulations and standards related to non-destructive testing poses a challenge. Key market players include Acuren Corp., Axess Group, Baker Hughes Co., Bureau Veritas, Creaform Inc., Evident Corp, IRC Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., Mistras Group Inc., MME Group, Nikon Corp., NTS Unitek, OKOndt Group, Previan Technologies Inc., SGS SA, TCR Engineering Services Private Ltd., Trinity NDT WeldSolutions Pvt. Ltd., TWI Ltd., Vertech Group, Vibrant NDT Services, and Zetec Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The non-destructive testing and inspection market is experiencing a notable trend towards the adoption of advanced technologies. Driven by the need for precise, efficient, and reliable quality control processes, this shift is particularly prominent in the automotive industry. For instance, Volkswagen Group's implementation of das-Nano technology for measuring car body coating thickness is an example of this trend. Traditional methods have limitations, which are effectively addressed by the Irys system's non-contact, non-destructive measurement using terahertz waves and proprietary algorithms. The increasing importance of advanced non-destructive testing methods is further underscored by the participation of companies like Vieworks in industry events, such as the 21st World Conference on Non-Destructive Testing. This market trend is fueled by the need to meet stringent quality standards and improve operational efficiency. Industries recognize the value of these solutions in detecting defects, ensuring product integrity, and reducing downtime. The adoption of sophisticated non-destructive testing technologies is expected to continue, with the emergence of AI in non-destructive testing and inspection positively impacting the market.



Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection are essential methods for ensuring material and structural integrity in various industries. NDT techniques like Visual Testing (VT), Eddy-Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), and Radiographic Testing (RT) detect surface and subsurface defects without damaging the test piece. NDT is trending in power generation, aerospace, infrastructure, and renewable energy for safety and quality control. NDT is crucial for turbomachinery, Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), and oil and gas industries to detect internal defects. NDT equipment includes ultrasonic testing devices, radiographic testing equipment, and industrial CT scanners. Virtual training and remote inspection technologies, like portable NDT devices, drone inspection, and volumetric inspection, are gaining popularity for maintenance and repair, inspection services, training services, calibration services, safety detection, and fault detection. Financial barriers are being addressed through energy-efficient NDT techniques and cost-effective portable NDT devices. NDT is vital for ensuring the reliability and safety of critical infrastructure, reducing energy consumption, and ensuring the longevity of assets.



Market

Challenges



In the global non-destructive testing and inspection market, regulatory compliance is a significant challenge. Various industries, including aerospace, oil and gas, and manufacturing, are subject to specific regulatory bodies enforcing guidelines to minimize risks and enhance operational safety. For instance, the American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT) establishes personnel qualification standards, while the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates strict compliance with non-destructive testing standards in the aerospace sector. European regulations, such as the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED), require stringent inspection protocols for pressure vessels and piping systems. Failure to adhere to these regulations may result in fines, operational shutdowns, or legal action. Keeping up with evolving regulations necessitates continuous training and protocol updates, such as new standards for radiographic testing and technological advancements. These regulatory requirements pose a substantial challenge to market growth during the forecast period. Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection market face several challenges in various industries. Structural health monitoring for identifying internal defects in large infrastructure requires advanced NDT techniques and technologies. Financial barriers limit the adoption of these technologies, especially for small businesses and renewable energy sectors. Turbomachinery and oil & gas industries prioritize NDT for material integrity and safety, while construction relies on NDT for component testing. NDT equipment manufacturers focus on developing portable devices, virtual training, and remote inspection technologies to reduce energy consumption and increase accessibility. Renewable energy and CFRP industries face unique challenges with defect detection in complex geometries and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic . NDT inspection services and training services play a crucial role in ensuring safety and maintenance for industries. Calibration services and safety detection are essential for maintaining the accuracy and reliability of NDT equipment. Ultrasonic testing, radiographic testing, and industrial CT scanners are popular NDT techniques for fault detection. Robotics, automated crawlers, and drone inspection are emerging NDT technologies for volumetric inspection and hard-to-reach areas. Traditional NDT methods continue to be used alongside these advanced techniques for maintaining material integrity and ensuring safety.

Segment Overview

This non-destructive testing and inspection market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Traditional methods 1.2 Advanced methods



2.1 Oil and gas

2.2 Manufacturing

2.3 Power generation

2.4 Construction 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Traditional methods- The Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market refers to the industry dedicated to evaluating the quality and integrity of materials and structures without damaging them. This market utilizes various techniques such as ultrasonic testing, radiography , and magnetic particle inspection to identify defects and ensure safety and reliability. Companies in this sector provide services to various industries including aerospace, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Growth in infrastructure development and increasing safety regulations drive market demand.

Research Analysis

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) is a critical inspection methodology used to ensure the structural integrity and material integrity of various industries, including aerospace, oil and gas, construction, and power generation. NDT techniques enable the detection of surface and subsurface defects without damaging the tested components. Visual Testing (VT), Eddy-Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), and Radiographic Testing (RT) are common NDT techniques used for fault detection and safety detection. VT relies on visual observation, while ECT uses electromagnetic induction to detect surface and subsurface defects. UT uses high-frequency sound waves to inspect the internal structure of materials, and RT uses ionizing radiation to produce images of the internal structure for defect detection. Advanced NDT processes, such as industrial CT scanners , offer higher resolution and more detailed inspection capabilities. NDT is essential in industries where material integrity is critical, such as aerospace and defense, where safety and quality control are paramount. NDT plays a crucial role in ensuring the reliability and longevity of infrastructure and equipment, making it an indispensable tool for industries worldwide.

Market Research Overview

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection refer to methodologies used to assess the structural integrity of materials and components without causing damage. These techniques are essential for quality control, detecting surface and subsurface defects in various industries. NDT is used extensively in power generation, aerospace, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors for safety and maintenance. Techniques include Visual Testing (VT), Eddy-Current Testing (ECT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Radiographic Testing (RT), and Non-Destructive Examination (NDE). NDT is crucial for material integrity in oil and gas, construction, and turbomachinery. CFRP and other advanced materials pose unique challenges, requiring specialized NDT equipment and techniques. Volumetric inspection, drone inspection, and remote inspection technologies offer new possibilities for NDT, addressing financial barriers and energy consumption concerns. NDT services include inspection, maintenance, repair, training, calibration, and safety detection. Fault detection and robotics are also gaining popularity in NDT. Traditional NDT methods continue to evolve with advances in technology, such as industrial CT scanners and automated crawlers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Method



Traditional Methods

Advanced Methods

Industry Application



Oil And Gas



Manufacturing



Power Generation



Construction

Others

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

