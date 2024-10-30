Swiss Foreign Minister Rebuffs Israel's UNRWA Decision

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss foreign Ignazio Cassis hopes that Israel will not implement its parliamentary decision to ban the work of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Israeli territory.

October 30, 2024

“The decision is not only incompatible with international law, but also threatens the urgently needed aid for the civilian population,” said Cassis on Tuesday at the UN Security Council in New York.

Speaking to media representatives in New York, Cassis said that Israel bears responsibility for humanitarian aid in the occupied territories.“If the work of the relief organisation is made impossible, then it is Israel's responsibility to create an alternative solution. We have heard nothing about this so far,” said the Swiss Foreign Minister. Israel's decision must not be implemented.

On behalf of the UN, Switzerland is planning to organise a conference in Geneva on the Geneva Conventions for the protection of the civilian population in the Palestinian territories. However, the meeting would not be a political conference, but a technical conference on how the signatories to the Geneva Conventions should ensure that these conventions are actually implemented and not just talked about, said Cassis.