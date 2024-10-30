Tunisia Cuts Deficit

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia reduced its current account deficit in September compared to the same period last year. According to statistics from the Central of Tunisia released by TAP state news agency, this September the accounts closed with a negative result of TND 2.122 billion (USD 682.4 million), equivalent to 1.3% of the gross domestic product. In September 2023, the deficit was TND 3.384 billion (USD 1.08 billion).

Some of the reasons for this improvement in the economic landscape, according to the Central Bank, were positive results in specific areas of the economy, such as the current account, which records the earnings of workers and investors, as well as transfers like international remittances. This result in September was TND 6.3 billion (USD 2.02 billion), 49.2% higher than the surplus of TND 4.2 billion (USD 1.35 billion) for the same period last year.

Another sector that showed positive performance was tourism, whose year-to-date results through September exceeded those obtained in 2023. According to data from the monetary authority, in the first nine months of the year, the sector's revenues totaled TND 5.597 billion (USD 1.8 billion). In September last year, revenues amounted to TND 5.231 billion (USD 1.68 billion).

On Tuesday (29), Tunisian President Qais Said received UTICA commerce union chief Samir Majoul at the Carthage Palace. Said urged UTICA to participate in the country's efforts to reduce prices and combat inflation, referring to it as a“national liberation struggle.” He also said that, based on the Constitution, the Tunisian state guarantees coexistence between the public and private sectors and that the state must not only ensure public services but also create conditions for entrepreneurs to work safely.

