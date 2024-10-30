(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

During isolved's Virtual Connect customer and partner this week, the company celebrated organizations and individuals who are creating experiences that matter for employers and employees. Alongside these recognitions, isolved announced new events for 2025 to meet People Heroes and partners where they are and support their success.

isolved congratulates the following People Heroes Awards winners:

People Heroes Award: Julie Montgomery, Community 1st Credit Union

Julie Montgomery created a strategic human resources (HR) force at Community First Credit Union, reducing 'time to fill' from 60 to 20 days. With isolved, she continues finding efficiencies to enhance HR processes and consistently shares her insights and learnings with the People Heroes Community.

Future of Work Award: Farrah Creer, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (Customer of isolved Network Partner, PNI HCM)

HR Manager, Farrah Creer modernized the manual performance review process using isolved's Share & Perform. With it, she has fully embraced the isolved tech stack to streamline the hiring process and remove manual tasks from the HR workload.

Transformation Hero Award: Melanie Zakrzewski, Kendall Hunt Publishing Company

Managing payroll and benefits for 350 employees across 38 states with outdated systems was challenging. To modernize, Melanie Zakrzewski led a step-by-step transformation, overcoming resistance from long-time employees by pairing each system rollout with training. In just a few months, she streamlined payroll and benefits with isolved People CloudTM, freeing her team to focus on enhancing the employee experience.

Engagement Hero Award: Morgan Wentland, Housby Mack Inc.

Morgan Wentland of Housby Mack Inc, a family-owned and operated truck and equipment dealership, has unlocked the secret to a highly engaged workforce, helping them be named a 'Top Place to Work' in their area. Aside from annual engagement surveys, Morgan works tirelessly to make sure Housby Mack's employees, or 'work family', are heard and respected.

Judges' Choice Award: Rob Jeter, North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Inc.

(Customer of isolved Network Partner, MWG Payroll Solutions, Inc)

Rob Jeter's peers at North Mississippi Primary Health Care, Inc. call him a "leader who puts his best foot forward on a daily basis." As Chief HR Officer, Rob is able to see every situation from all angles to provide a great employee experience to his 140 employees. Through Rob's leadership and passion, he has inspired his team to bring their best selves to work each day to better their organization.

Best Employee Experience Award: Jonathan Dorris, Roto Rooter

Jonathan Dorris at Roto Rooter takes great pride in his employees and strives to be a legacy service company that allows their employees to thrive. He's done this by implementing a four-day workweek to support his employees' well-being, mental health, and family priorities. This change has positively impacted both employee satisfaction and customer service.

Roadmap of the Year Award: Jim Megna, Cornerstone Rehab



Jim Megna, SVP of Cornerstone Rehab, has been on a journey to find top medical talent while retaining nearly 500 employees. By implementing isolved's Applicant Tracking System, he streamlined the hiring process, ensuring clinics are staffed with the most qualified and caring individuals.

Community Award: Suzanne Church, Nlets



Suzanne Church of Nlets exemplifies isolved's motto, "Where People Heroes Grow ," through her community engagement and knowledge-sharing with peers. She directs Nlets' volunteer efforts based on employee passions, boosting the organization's reputation and recruitment efforts. Their local community engagement plays a key role in their recruitment efforts, giving the organization a positive reputation that helps them bring in new talent.

"Our People Heroes continue to amaze us as innovators, industry thought leaders and isolved advocates," said Bill Blake, isolved Chief Customer Success Officer. "Our customers are thoroughly invested in the growth of their companies, colleagues and careers, and we're thrilled to have the chance honor their ongoing success within their organizations."

As isolved celebrates the achievements of these HR, benefits and payroll leaders, the company is also looking ahead to 2025 with a commitment to supporting the growth of People Heroes through new events and opportunities

with the addition of several new regional and national events, including:



isolved Connect for People Heroes : Building on the longtime success of its customer conference, Connect, these two-day development events will be held in four locations in 2025 (Charlotte, Chicago, Philadelphia, Scottsdale). They are designed to bring the same intensive learning and networking opportunities as previous Connect events but provide more regional options for People Heroes.



isolved People Heroes Community Meetups: Building on the success of isolved's three-year customer roadshow series, these isolved sponsored and peer-led local meetups will provide industry and isolved learning and networking opportunities before national conferences.



isolved Partner Community Meetups: Owners, operators and sales leaders will come together in Las Vegas for networking, sales enablement and platform training in the spring around the annual IPPA conference and other opportunities throughout the year.

isolved Connect for Partners: To best equip isolved Network and Preferred partners to support their clients and grow their businesses, isolved will host an exclusive Connect for Partners event in 2025 – breaking out Connect for separate customer and partner events. Attendees will get exclusive solution insights, sales enablement and skill-building to position their businesses competitively.

Can't wait until 2025? Check out the remaining isolved events schedule for 2024 here .

The nomination period for the 2025 People Hero Awards will open in Q2 2025. For additional insights about the winners, follow isolved on LinkedIn for additional highlights.

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 7 million employees and 177,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People CloudTM, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers. Visit to learn more.

