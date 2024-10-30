HORISEN Introduces New Campaign Detector Module To Enhance SMS Platform Monitoring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RORSCHACH, SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HORISEN, a provider of messaging solutions with more than two decades of experience, announced the launch of one of its latest features - Campaign Detector Module . This innovative addition further solidifies the capabilities of the HORISEN SMS , offering users enhanced control and insight into the traffic on their SMS Platform.

Designed for managing both wholesale and retail SMS businesses, HORISEN SMS Platform is a comprehensive, all-in-one solution with robust features and scalable architecture. As such, it has been empowering Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), MVNOs, Voice Carriers, SMS Aggregators, CPaaS Providers, OTTs, Marketing Agencies, System Integrators, and Enterprises to run successful SMS operations from a single, user-friendly interface for years.

The HORISEN SMS Platform is regularly updated with new features, driven by our commitment to listening to both customer feedback and industry trends, ensuring that we continuously evolve the platform to simplify and enhance users' daily operations.

Campaign Detector Module is the latest addition to HORISEN SMS Platform, offering users advanced capabilities to track and manage their messaging campaigns with ease.

Key features of this module include tracking and managing all detected campaigns, as well as handling status management and classification. Additionally, it offers spam campaign identification with specific routing rules, message filtering for better traffic insights, and detailed metric analysis to optimize messaging strategies.

With Campaign Detector Module, users of the platform gain unparalleled visibility into the messaging campaigns. They can efficiently manage campaign status, classify messages, and prioritize tasks, all within HORISEN SMS Platform interface. Moreover, the module's advanced filtering and analytics capabilities enable informed decision-making, leading to optimized messaging strategies and enhanced performance.

In addition to the Campaign Detector Module, HORISEN SMS Platform provides a wide range of powerful features for managing both wholesale and retail SMS operations. Whether users need automated rate imports, flexible routing options, or comprehensive monitoring, the platform delivers a full suite of tools to support every aspect of the SMS trading business, ensuring both efficiency and reliability.

The platform also offers cloud-based and on-premise deployment options, giving users the flexibility to choose the best setup for their needs. It is a fully managed platform, eliminating the need for engineering support. With its scalable architecture, HORISEN SMS Platform can handle billions of messages per month, while maintaining a high throughput of over 20 million SMS per hour, and it can be easily extended if needed.

The introduction of Campaign Detector Module reaffirms HORISEN's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to succeed in the dynamic world of messaging technology. With this new feature, users can elevate their SMS operations, drive greater efficiency, and achieve even more impactful results.

Explore the possibilities with HORISEN SMS Platform and its Campaign Detector Module today!

For more information or media inquiries, please contact us or visit our website to learn more about HORISEN SMS Platform and its new Campaign Detector Module.

