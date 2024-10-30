HMC To Open Sealine Medical Clinic Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will open its Sealine medical for the 2024/2025 winter camping season in the Sealine area tomorrow, Thursday, marking its 15th consecutive year of operation. The clinic will remain open throughout the season until 30 April 2025.

Hassan Mohammad Al Hail, Chief Communications Officer at HMC and Project Manager for the Sealine Medical Clinic, explained that the clinic will operate throughout the season every weekend, opening at 2pm each Thursday and remaining operational without interruption until 10pm on Saturdays. This weekly schedule will continue throughout the camping season.

Al Hail said: "The opening of the Sealine Medical Clinic each camping season reflects HMCs commitment to providing safe, compassionate, and effective year-round healthcare for everyone in Qatar, regardless of their location."

"The clinic is conveniently located in its usual spot on the Sealine beachfront, allowing easy access for both patients and visitors. The clinic offers medical and emergency services to all beachgoers and campers in the Sealine and Khor Al Adaid areas during the camping season," added Al Hail.

Al Hail expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for its continued cooperation with HMC on the Sealine clinic project, as well as to those involved in maintaining the Sealine area as a leading tourist and leisure destination by providing amenities such as shops, restaurants, and cafes.

He also urged all visitors to the area to follow safety guidelines and take precautions, especially when swimming, barbecuing, or preparing food, to ensure a safe and enjoyable camping experience.

Dr. Warda Ali Alsaad, Senior Consultant of Emergency Medicine at HMC and Medical Supervisor of the Sealine Clinic, said that the clinic is fully equipped with necessary supplies and medications and accepts all types of medical emergencies. A physician and nurse will be on-site during the clinic operating hours, with a helipad for air ambulance support nearby.

"The clinic is prepared to handle a variety of cases, from mild to moderate, including colds, gastrointestinal issues, and minor burns and injuries, all of which can be treated on-site," Dr. Alsaad stated. "For severe or critical cases, patients are transferred immediately to the hospital via ambulance or air ambulance, depending on the case."

Saleh Nasser Al Mgareh, Assistant Executive Director of Ambulance Service for Events and Emergency Planning at HMC, noted that ambulance coverage in Sealine area is available 24/7.

Two regular ambulances are permanently stationed in the area, along with two four-wheel-drive ambulances to transport patients from sand dunes to the Sealine clinic during its operating hours, the standard ambulance site, or the air ambulance landing area, as needed.

"The Ambulance Service increases the number of ambulances in the Sealine camping area during weekends beginning Thursday afternoons and continuing through Saturdays as well as during school holidays and special events, deploying a total of six regular ambulances and five four-wheel-drive ambulances to ensure timely responses across sandy terrain," Al Mgareh added.

He highlighted the availability of air ambulance services and the deployment of specialized medical teams, including paramedics, critical care paramedics, rapid response paramedics, supervisors, liaison officers, and operations managers.

These teams are deployed according to emergency leadership and control systems established by the Emergency Planning and Event Management Section of the Ambulance Service, ensuring comprehensive medical coverage throughout the camping season.