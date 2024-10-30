Claudia Oshry Named Wagwell Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Media entrepreneur, conscientious pet parent, and powerhouse behind the social account 'Girl With No Job' partners with first-of-its-kind dog wellness brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WagWell , the innovative dog wellness brand dedicated to creating best-in-class pet care products, is proud to welcome as its brand ambassador Claudia Oshry - multi-talented entertainment personality, comedian, New York Times-bestselling author, and media entrepreneur behind the popular social media account @GirlWithNoJob and co-host of #1 pop culture podcast and millennial morning show, The Toast. Oshry's humorous but conscious approach to caring for her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Romeo, aligns with WagWell's mission to elevate the standard of pet care through intentional, efficacious, and science-backed products.

Claudia Oshry and her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Romeo.

"We're thrilled for Claudia to be a part of WagWell," said William Smolen, Co-Founder and CEO of WagWell. "Her mindfulness in ensuring Romeo is his happiest, healthiest self perfectly aligns with our brand's purpose in providing dogs everywhere with the highest-quality, most effective products available. Plus, her hilarious and approachable perspective strikes a perfect tone with pet parents."



From board-certified veterinary nutritionist formulated supplements to clinically tested grooming products and human grade treats, WagWell brings rigorous standards that provide peace of mind to dog owners seeking to give their pets the same level of care as they give themselves.

"I've been much more conscious with my approach to my new puppy Romeo's wellness. I tried WagWell because of their high-quality science-backed ingredients and feel good knowing I'm giving Romeo safe and effective products that enhance his health," said Claudia Oshry. "I'm excited to partner with WagWell to further their mission to keep dogs wagging and well."

As part of the strategic partnership, Claudia Oshry will participate in WagWell events, create content across social media channels, and introduce an exclusive merch collaboration.

WagWell can be found at wagwellpet and Amazon . For the latest updates, follow them on Instagram and TikTok @WagWellPet.

About WagWell



WagWell is a modern wellness brand born from the idea that the pet industry lacks a mission-driven, trusted voice of reason as the go-to brand for all things health and wellness for your dog. The brand has an efficacious range of products that provide peace of mind to pet parents. Their initial launch of vet-formulated supplements made with natural, effective ingredients features their key ingredient, Ahiflower Omega Oil, a sustainable, plant-based source of omegas 3,6, and 9. Their human grade single ingredient treats are the first of their kind to be fully cooked for the highest level of safety before freeze-drying. WagWell's Paw Protector is the first microbiome-friendly certified paw balm for dogs, designed to promote optimal paw health. As a groundbreaking addition to the pet grooming market, it exemplifies WagWell's commitment to innovative products that prioritize a dog's well-being and happiness.

To learn more about WagWell, please visit: .

About Claudia Oshry

CLAUDIA OSHRY

is a multi-talented media mogul, chart-topping podcast host, comedian, and social media powerhouse behind the viral Instagram account, @GirlWithNoJob , who has made a powerful impact across multiple platforms. She is the co-creator, co-host, and co-executive producer of The Toast , the #1 pop culture podcast and millennial morning show , which has rapidly grown into a cultural sensation since its inception in 2018. Alongside her sister, Jackie Oshry , the two captivate their millions of weekly listeners with their infectious blend of humor, quick-witted commentary, relatable banter, and unfiltered discussions about everyday life and pop culture. Their dynamic partnership and undeniable chemistry have made The Toast a must-listen for millennials and Gen Zers who have made the podcast their go-to daily destination for pop culture news, laughter, and fun . The podcast has built a global community of deeply loyal "Toasters" who have adopted the sisters' signature vernacular, making their audience feel like part of their extended family. Additionally, they are the co-founders of the Toast News Network , a platform that amplifies predominantly female voices in entertainment, lifestyle, wellness, and business through a variety of podcasts.

Beyond the podcast, Claudia is best known as the social media juggernaut, @GirlWithNoJob , which she launched in 2013. Over the past decade, she has skillfully grown her brand into a media empire, boasting over 4 million followers across platforms. As a comedian, her sold-out Dirty Jeans national stand-up tour in 2019 culminated in her first comedy special, Disgraced Queen , and was followed by another cross-country success, Not Like Other Girls, leading to her latest special, Lean In . In 2022, Claudia made her literary debut with her memoir, Girl With No Job: The Crazy Beautiful Life of an Instagram Thirst Monster , which instantly became a New York Times bestseller . Through her humor, relatability, and sharp cultural observations, Claudia

has solidified her place as a leading voice of her generation, leveraging her diverse talents to entertain, empower, and engage audiences across the world.

Claudia resides in New York City with her husband, Ben Soffer , also known as @BoyWithNoJob , with whom she co-founded the popular sparkling cocktail brand, Spritz Society .

SOURCE WagWell

