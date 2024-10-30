Veterans Pursue Nearly Every Possible Business Field Rohovets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Veteran-led businesses now cover nearly all possible entrepreneurial fields.

This is according to Nina Rohovets, Acting Executive Director of the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation (UVF), in an interview with Ukrinform .

"Analyzing the sectors where our program winners are most active, we see representation across nearly every area - from craft production to medical centers, pig farming to children's amusement parks. The projects are incredibly diverse," said Rogovets.

When veterans return to civilian life, they need to reintegrate, and the UVF supports those who choose entrepreneurship as their path to reentry.

“We stay connected with all our winners. We have a community in a messaging app where we share information on opportunities for veterans. We also visit winners' businesses and maintain ongoing communication,” Rohovets explained.

As reported earlier, the UVF's competitive program Varto 11.0 has received a record-breaking 248 applications from veterans, the highest number across all fund programs.