Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3192150 KUWAIT -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber receives visiting King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

3192138 KUALA LUMPUR -- Kuwaiti modern pentathlon Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi wins two silver medals in the Southeast Asia Laser-Run Championship, which concluded in the Philippines on Tuesday.

3192175 MADRID -- Some 51 individuals were killed and six people went missing due to floods that hit eastern Spain, say official Spanish media.

3192164 MOSCOW -- The detention of Russian journalists at a US airport is a violation of the freedom of speech, says spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

3192160 IRBIL, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The Iraqi Kurdistan region's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) Wednesday announced that Kurdistan Democratic Party won most seats in the region's parliament elections held on October 20th.

3192152 BRUSSELS -- The new tariffs imposed by the European Commission on imports of Chinese battery electric vehicles (BEVs) come into effect on Wednesday following their publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. (end)

