Grupo Cibest Emerges As Bancolombia’S New Powerhouse

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bancolombia, a major player in Colombia's sector, has announced a significant change in its corporate structure. The plans to create a new holding company called Grupo Cibest.



This move aims to bring Bancolombia in line with global financial standards. The new holding company will oversee all of Bancolombia's businesses, both financial and non-financial.



This includes operations in various countries where the group has a presence. The change will transform Bancolombia from its current dual role as a bank and holding company into a standalone bank under Grupo Cibest.



Juan Carlos Mora, Bancolombia 's president, explained the rationale behind this decision. He stated that it aligns the group with other financial institutions in Colombia and worldwide.



These entities typically separate their holding company from their operational subsidiaries. The restructuring serves several key purposes.







It will provide more flexibility for corporate development and strengthen capital allocation. Additionally, it will align Bancolombia's structure with other major listed banking entities in Latin America.

A Step Towards Independence and Growth

However, this transformation is not a done deal yet. It requires approval from regulators and Bancolombia's General Shareholders' Assembly. If approved, the group will change its name from Grupo Bancolombia to Grupo Cibest.



The new name, Cibest, has significance for the company. "CIB" represents their ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange, used for nearly 30 years. "Best" reflects their ambition for continuous improvement and positive impact.



Under the new structure, Grupo Cibest will become the parent company of Bancolombia. It will oversee entities such as Bancolombia Panama, Bancolombia Puerto Rico, and Grupo Bancolombia Capital.



Other businesses like Banistmo, Banco Agrícola, BAM, Wompi, Renting Colombia , and Wenia will also report to Grupo Cibest. The company expects the new structure to be operational by 2025, pending regulatory and shareholder approvals.



This transition will involve a series of mergers and spin-offs to transfer certain investments to the holding company. For shareholders, this change means receiving one Grupo Cibest share for each Bancolombia share they own.



The new shares will maintain the same class and rights as their current Bancolombia shares. This move by Bancolombia follows recent changes in other major Colombian business groups.



Grupo Argos and Grupo Sura recently announced plans to unwind their cross-shareholdings, aiming for more independent operations. These developments reflect a broader trend in Colombia's business landscape.



Companies are adapting their structures to enhance flexibility, transparency, and alignment with global standards. As these changes unfold, they may reshape the country's financial and corporate sectors in the coming years.

